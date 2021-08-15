2 dead after fire breaks out at hotel in Delhi's Dwarka

Two dead after fire breaks out at hotel in Delhi's Dwarka

  Aug 15 2021, 09:39 ist
  updated: Aug 15 2021, 10:04 ist
Two persons died after a fire broke out Sunday morning in a hotel in southwest Delhi's Dwarka, officials said.

According to fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze in the four-storey hotel at 7.40 am, and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The operation to douse the blaze is underway, they said.

Two bodies have been recovered, they said, adding further details are awaited.

Police said the hotel comes under the Dwarka south police station.

