Two dead, five injured as building collapses in Maha

At least two persons were killed and five others were injured after a building collapsed in Bhiwandi in Thane district near Mumbai.

The deceased were identified as Siraj Ahmed Ansari (27) and Aakhib Ansari (22).

The injured -- Abdul Aziz Syed Mullani (55), Javed Salim Sheikh (34), Narendra Bawane (35), Devidas Wagh (34) and Sufiyan Abdul Hasan (23) -- have been shifted to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi for treatment.

A few others are feared trapped and debris is being removed.