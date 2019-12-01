Two govt teachers fail to read English, suspended

Two teachers of a government junior school were suspended here after they were unable to read from an English book during a surprise inspection by the district magistrate, officials said on Sunday.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (Basic Education Officer) Pradeep Pandey said the incident took place on November 28 at Chaura Ucch Praathmik Vidyalaya in Sikandarpur block.

District Magistrate Devendra Pandey was undertaking a surprise inspection when he asked the students to read from the English book and they were unable to do it.

"After this, he asked sahayak shikshika (assistant teacher) Rajkumari and subsequently the pradhan shikshika (headteacher) Sushila Bharti to read from the book. They also were unable to read," the Basic Shiksha Adhikari said.

The district magistrate told them that he was not asking them the meaning of what was written in the book and merely wanted them to read it, but they were unable to do it.

The district magistrate then directed that both of them be suspended, he said.