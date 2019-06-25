Two held for flesh trade; four women rescued Palghar

Two persons, including a farmhouse owner, have been arrested from Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly running a flesh trade, police said on Tuesday.

Four women and girls were rescued from the farmhouse at Kalamb in Virar when police raided it Monday, an official said.

He said the accused have been identified as Vinod Prasad Mohan Jaiswal (33) and Dilip Kini (63), the owner of the farmhouse.

They have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said, adding that police are investigating whether Jaiswal is part of a racket involved in human trafficking.