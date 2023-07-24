Two high courts get new chief justices

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay of the Allahabad High Court has been appointed as the chief justice of the Bombay High Court.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 24 2023, 21:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 21:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

Two judges were on Monday elevated as chief justices of the Bombay and the Andhra Pradesh high courts.

In a tweet, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay of the Allahabad High Court has been appointed as the chief justice of the Bombay High Court.

Similarly, Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur of the Bombay High Court stands elevated as chief justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur is the younger brother of former Chief Justice of India T S Thakur.

Also Read | Mind the law and order in courts

While recommending the name of Justice Thakur, the collegium had noted that its February 9, 2023, recommendation for elevation as chief justice of the High Court of Manipur has been pending with the government.

"Having regard to all relevant factors, the Collegium is of the considered view that Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur is fit and suitable in all respects for being appointed as Chief Justice of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh.

"In view of the above, the Collegium, in supersession of its recommendation dated February 9, 2023, resolves to recommend that Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur be appointed as Chief Justice of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh," the Collegium had said earlier this month.

