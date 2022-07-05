Two 'influential' people in Lakshadweep booked by CBI for allegedly cheating Khadi Board

Two local "influential" people in Lakshadweep, including a woman, have been booked by the CBI for allegedly cheating the Lakshadweep Khadi and Village Industries Board (LKVIB) of over Rs 1 crore by not repaying loans taken by them 25 years ago.

Separate cases were registered against T Kamarbhanu, daughter of local politician AP Aboosala, and TK Ahmed Haji, son of deceased politician Basha, for not repaying loans they took in 1997 "wilfully defaulted" the instalment from the beginning as they were "influential" persons in Lakshadweep.

Kamarbhanu allegedly defaulted Rs 53.46 lakh while the amount for Ahmed Haji was Rs 46.75 lakh, the CBI FIRs claimed.

The FIRs are an outcome of a joint surprise check conducted by the CBI and vigilance officers of Lakshadweep at LKVIB office at Kavaratti on June 25. Searches were conducted on Tuesday at the residential premises of the accused, including at Kavaratti in Lakshadweep and Kozhikode in Kerala.

The LKVIB had sanctioned and disbursed loans to the various firms and institutions for establishing small scale industrial units under various schemes of KVIC.

According to one of the FIRs, Kamarbhanu, who was the Secretary of Ahal Development Society, took a loan of Rs 16.93 lakh from the Lakshadweep Khadi and Village Industries Board for starting a fish processing project. She was to pay quarterly instalments of the loan of Rs 12.76 lakh after deducting a subsidy of Rs 4.17 lakh.

The central Khadi and Village Industries Commission had introduced Consortium Bank Credit and its Lakshadweep was to be implemented in the island.

As Kamarbhanu did not pay a single instalment, the total amount touched Rs 53.46 lakh. Similar was the case with Ahmed Haji, whose outstanding was Rs 46.75 lakh. Ahmed Haji was given loan for purchasing fishing vessel and other accessories

These led to a situation that the Khadi and Village Industries Commission stopped funds for its Lakshadweep unit, leading to stalling of development work to be carried out by it. It also could not disburse further loans.

The CBI claimed that LKVIB did not take any sincere steps or legal remedies to recover the loan amount from Kamarbanu and Ahmed Haji.