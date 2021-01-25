Two Karnataka boys win Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

A 10-year-old Bengaluru boy, who came up with a board game to create awareness of the situation arising out of Covid-19, and a 15-year-old boy from Dakshina Kannada are among 32 children who were chosen for the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on the eve of Republic Day.

Veer Kashyap from Bengaluru Urban district was chosen for his innovation that gave birth to the board game 'Corona Yuga' not just to kill his own boredom but to educate and create awareness about the situation prevailing in the world.

He designed the infamous coronavirus shape on a cardboard by using materials available at home and tested it several times and then posted it on YouTube, where it went viral.

'Corona Yuga' teaches about the safety guidelines to survive a pandemic by adopting behavioural change, and it is dedicated to the Covid-19 warriors.

Rakesh Krishna from Dakshina Kannada, another awardee from Karnataka started working on projects at the age of six and has invented a novel seed-sowing machine 'Seedographer' for systematic cultivation.

An eco-friendly machine that promotes dry sowing and lane system which saves 50% water, it also enables easy and fast sowing of seeds at fixed distances. He has participated in many national and district level science competitions and demonstrated his skills.

Both have been chosen for the award under the innovation section. Among the 32 winners, nine are chosen for their excellence in innovation, seven each for excellence in art and sports, five for scholarship, three for bravery and one for social service.