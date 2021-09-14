Two Kerala Congress leaders join CPI(M)

The unrest in the Congress in Kerala over the ongoing revamp continues as three leaders left the party over the last couple of weeks and two of them joined the CPI(M).

Kerala PCC former general secretary K P Anil Kumar announced his resignation on Wednesday, while P S Prasanth, a former secretary of Kerala PCC and a prominent local leader from Thiruvananthapuram, and A V Gopinath, a prominent leader from Palakkad district, resigned from the party over the last couple of weeks. Anil Kumar and Prasanth also joined the CPI(M).

In a dramatic development, close on the heels of Anil Kumar convening a press conference to announce his decision, Kerala PCC president and Lok Sabha MP K Sudhakaran announced that Anil Kumar, who was placed under suspension from the party for openly flaying the leadership, was expelled from the primary membership of the party. The explanation he gave to the show cause notice was not satisfactory, said Sudhakaran.

Both Anil Kumar and Prasanth had strongly flayed the party's new state leadership comprising Sudhakaran and Opposition leader V D Satheesan as well as AICC general secretary K C Venugopal for sidelining many in the party and alleged that they were trying to form new groups in the party. Gopinath had also strongly flayed the party leadership.

Congress in Kerala was witnessing serious internal issues following the selection of new district Congress committee presidents recently. Even senior leaders Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala had expressed their resentment for not consulting them before finalising the state leadership's proposal. But the party national leadership was firmly backing the new state leadership.

The party-state leadership was revamped following the setback faced by the party in the Assembly election. Groupism and selection of party office-bearers and candidates on the basis of loyalty to the party leaders rather than merit was the major allegation that the party had been facing in Kerala over the years.

