Two killed as electric line falls on waterlogged road

Two persons were electrocuted after a power supply line got severed owing to the rough weather and fell on a waterlogged road in Thiruvananthapuram city on early hours of Monday.

While going to work at a nearby house, 62-year-old house maid Prasannakumari suffered the electric shock.

After some time, when he was passing by, 65-year-old Radhakrishnan Achari noticed the lady lying on the waterlogged road. As he went towards her, he too received an electric shock. Both died at the spot.