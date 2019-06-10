Two killed as electric line falls on waterlogged road

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DH News Service, Thiruvananthapuram,
Two persons were electrocuted after a power supply line got severed owing to the rough weather and fell on a waterlogged road in Thiruvananthapuram city on early hours of Monday.

While going to work at a nearby house, 62-year-old house maid Prasannakumari suffered the electric shock.

After some time, when he was passing by, 65-year-old Radhakrishnan Achari noticed the lady lying on the waterlogged road. As he went towards her, he too received an electric shock. Both died at the spot.

