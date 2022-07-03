Two LeT terrorists overpowered by villagers; handed over to police in J&K's Reasi

J&K: Villagers nab 2 terrorists, hand them over to cops

Two heavily armed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including one of its most-wanted commanders, were overpowered by villagers and handed over to the police in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday, officials said.

LeT commander Talib Hussain, a resident of Rajouri district and the mastermind behind the recent IED blasts in the district, and Faizal Ahmad Dar, a categorised terrorist of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, were captured in Tuksan village, they said.

Two AK assault rifles, seven grenades and a pistol were recovered from them, the officials added.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh announced a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh for the villagers for their bravery. 

