Two LeT terrorists overpowered by villagers; handed over to police in J&K's Reasi

Two heavily armed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including one of its most-wanted commanders, were overpowered by villagers and handed over to the police in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday, officials said.
LeT commander Talib Hussain, a resident of Rajouri district and the mastermind behind the recent IED blasts in the district, and Faizal Ahmad Dar, a categorised terrorist of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, were captured in Tuksan village, they said.
Two AK assault rifles, seven grenades and a pistol were recovered from them, the officials added.
Director General of Police Dilbag Singh announced a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh for the villagers for their bravery.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Kerala RJ, single mother on solo bike ride across India
DH Toon | Shh! It's all in good service
T'gana: 'Money Heist' adds fun to political accusations
Fresh controversy over Bareilly's 'jhumka'
Samsung under fire in Pak over alleged 'blasphemy'
Study reveals effects of space travel on human bones
Afghan shepherds up in Turkish valleys dream of home