Two militants killed in Kashmir’s Shopian

Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces and militants in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday morning.

Police said on specific inputs about the presence of militants in Dairoo Keegam area of Shopian, 58 km from here, a joint team of army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles and J&K police launched a Cordon-And-Search Operation (CASO) in the area.

“As the forces intensified searches, hiding militants fired upon which was retaliated, triggering an encounter,” a police spokesperson said and added during the exchange of fire, two militants were killed.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants were not known immediately.

Reports said as the encounter ended, security forces launched another CASO in nearby Mughal Pora village. The village is just one kilometer away from the encounter site. “There is a possibility that one militant may have fled from the encounter site and may be hiding in the village,” sources said.

Amid coronavirus pandemic, the militancy incidents and ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir have seen a rise in recent weeks with six security personnel, 12 militants and eight civilians killed.

Amid ceasefire violations, Army Chief General MM Naravane arrived in Kashmir on Thursday on a two-day visit to review the security situation along the borders and hinterland. During his interaction with troops in Kashmir, the army chief reiterated the need to be prepared to meet emerging security challenges at all times.