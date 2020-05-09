Two months on, there is no sign of stopping the COVID-19 streak in Maharashtra

It's exactly two months now that Maharashtra has been living with the COVID-19 pandemic. The first COVID-19 cases were detected on March 9 when a Pune-based couple, who during the last week of February visited Dubai, tested positive.

As of Saturday (May 9), i.e. two months into the deadly pandemic, the state has more than 19,000 cases and more than 700 deaths.

The first death was reported in Mumbai, on 17 May, when a 64-year-old person, with a travel history to Dubai, passed away.

The Mumbai-Pune belt comprising two huge metropolitan areas has over 15,000 cases and 600 plus deaths. The financial capital of Mumbai has emerged as the epicentre of COVID-19 pandemic in India.

In the last five days, Mumbai has been registering on an average two dozen death cases - that translates to the fact that every hour on an average, one person is dying of the deadly infection in Mumbai.

India's first case in Kerala was reported in Kerala on January 30 but the first case in Maharashtra was reported only 38 days later. Since then, the cases have jumped in this western Indian state, reaching rather alarming levels.

The Maharashtra government is preparing for the worst and several makeshift hospitals, isolation and quarantine facilities are being set up in more regions of the city. Two Wuhan-type hospitals are coming up, one at the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai and another in Thane.

"We have to change our lifestyles and the way we work and entertain. Physical distancing has become the order of the day," Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has repeated in his webcast messages.

Change in outlook and perception would be the order of the day now. "People will have to follow physical distancing, use masks, carry water, sanitisers and soap with them," said Dr. Suhas Pingle, chairman, action committee, Indian Medical Association, Maharashtra State.

As of Friday evening, the total positive cases stood at 19,063 and deaths at 731. The silver lining is that 3,470 patients have been treated and discharged - plus the fact that over two lakh tests have been conducted.

The Maharashtra figures, however, are very high as the India total is at 59,816 cases with 1,986 deaths.

Maharashtra's Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the cases would decline in a fortnight. "In 15 to 20 days, we expect the cases to go down. We have increased surveillance in congested areas," he said, adding that the spread in places like Dharavi and Worli was a concern and was being tackled.