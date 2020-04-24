Two more COVID-19 patients recover in Chhattisgarh; recovery count at 30

Two more COVID-19 patients recover in Chhattisgarh

PTI
PTI, Raipur,
  • Apr 24 2020, 14:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2020, 14:41 ist
Representative image/iStock

Two COVID-19 patients were discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Chhattisgarh's Raipur city on Friday after recovering from the infection, a health official here said.

So far, 30 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state, which has not reported any new case in the last one week, the official said.

"Two men from Katghora town in Korba district were discharged at around 11.30 am after their results came out negative in two consecutive tests," a public relations officer of the AIIMS here told PTI.

As of now, six persons were undergoing treatment in the hospital's isolation ward and were in a stable condition, he added.

Located around 200 km from the state capital Raipur, Katghora has emerged as the COVID-19 hotspot in the state, with 27 cases reported so far there.

"Of the 10,346 samples sent for screening in the state till Thursday, 36 tested positive, while 9,206 came out negative and reports of 1,104 persons are awaited," a health official said.

