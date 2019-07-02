Two more days for airport ops to normalise

Those from Bengaluru flying to Mumbai, please note: it may take two days for the flight operations to be normal at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA).

The operations were affected after a Boeing of SpiceJet overshot the main runway around Monday-Tuesday midnight when Mumbai was pounded by heavy rain.

"Due to runway excursion by the arriving aircraft, the main runway is not available and secondary runway was put to use," the CSIA said and urged passengers to check with airlines before leaving for the airport.

The airport spokesperson said that currently the second airport is being used and the team is making all efforts to bring the main runway back to operations in 48 hours.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said: "SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 operated flight SG 6237 overshot the runway, after landing, because of heavy rains."

The SpiceJet aircraft had arrived from Jaipur. There were no injuries to any passenger.

Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) sources said that a 150 m ramp is being prepared to enable to push the aircraft out of the grassy area.

Air-India's disabled aircraft removal kit has been mobilised.

According to reports till 6 pm, 70 flights have been diverted from CSIA.