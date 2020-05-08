Two more days to plug the leak of LG Polymers tank: Andhra Pradesh minister

The neutralization of chemicals inside the LG Polymers tank and plugging of the leakage would take two more days, Andhra Pradesh’s industries minister Mekapati Goutam Reddy said on Friday.

Mekapati, who is monitoring the situation as part of a group of ministers deployed by Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy in Visakhapatnam, said there was no need for the public to panic, “as experts on the field are doing their best to neutralize the Styrene vapours in the tank.”

A team of experts from NDRF’s Pune unit specializing in dealing with chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear disasters and another from the National Environment Engineering Research Institute, Nagpur are assisting in the counteraction efforts at the plant and safe sealing of the Styrene monomer tank.

However, Vizag locals in five KMs vicinity of RR Venkatapuram, where the LG unit is located, are restless since the poisonous leakage a day before has killed several and hospitalized about 400 people.

The death toll in the LG Chem leak incident toll is at 12, with one more death reported on Friday.

According to health minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, 554 victims were shifted to hospitals out of whom, 128 have completely recovered.

While 305 persons, including 52 infants, are being treated at the King George Hospital, 121 others are undergoing treatment at private hospitals and are out of danger. Nobody is on ventilator support,” Srinivas said, according to a CMO statement.

About 15,000 people from the five villages adjacent to LG Polymers plant were evacuated on a war-footing soon after the leakage was noticed on Thursday morning and rehabilitated at various locations.

But residents of nearby Simhachalam, Pendurthi and especially Gopalapatnam towns are jittery about living close to the leak which is not yet brought fully under control.

While some had a sleepless night, others moved to safer places in Visakhapatnam city with their friends and relatives. Some people who tried to return to their native places like Srikakulam were sent back by the police at the border check posts because of the COVID-19 restrictions on inter-district movement.

Adding to the fears are rumours and some TV reports of more leakages from the plant. In a statement issued on Friday, LG Polymers India said that, “the situation at the plant is under control and media reports of a second leak are incorrect.”

“We have requested authorities for the evacuation of residents as a precautionary measure,” LGPI said.

One of the central team members stated an improvement in the situation since Thursday, “but it would take 2-3 days for the location to become totally safe.”

“Since we cannot go inside the tank to assess the quantities, it is difficult to predict exactly how much time it takes.”

Appealing people not to believe rumours, Mekapati said that stern action would be taken against those found guilty, based on the probe report on the mishap. The minister added that the government has initiated a safety audit of 86 industries in the state.