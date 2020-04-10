Two more die due to coronavirus in Gujarat, toll reaches 19

Gujarat reported two fresh deaths due to novel coronavirus on Friday, taking the death toll in the state to 19, which said to be the third-highest in the country after Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Besides, the state recorded 46 new confirmed case since Thursday evening, which shot up the total positive cases figure to 308 cases.

Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi said that a 40-year-old died in Ahmedabad who was also suffering from kidney ailment while an 81-year-old died in Gandhinagar. Gandhinagar District Collector Kuldeep Arya told DH that the patient had contracted the virus from his relative who had a travel history of Dubai. He was among the first patients of the virus. The state capital, Gandhinagar has 14 COVID-19 patients.



Meanwhile, Ravi said that out of 46 new confirmed cases, 11 have been detected in Ahmedabad that includes a doctor from Bavla town of the district who was part of a government surveillance team involved in tracking the virus. Ravi said that a high-powered committee has decided that those COVID-19 patients aged above 85 years who are asymptomatic may not be hospitalised as they go into trauma.

"The rise in new cases are as per our estimates since we have started intense testing in clusters. I can say that there is nothing to panic. Most of the new cases are reported from areas which are under cluster containment," she said.

Meanwhile, Bharuch district in south Gujarat reported its first four positive cases which have baffled the administration as the source of infection is not known. Ravi said that the Health Department has requested the Director General of Police to probe. Bharuch is the 18th district, of 33 in the state, where the coronavirus has spread.