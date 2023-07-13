Two new SC judges to be sworn in on Friday

The Supreme Court is set to get two new judges as swearing in of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, and Justice S Venkatanarayana Bhatti would be held on Friday.

According to a notification, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud would administer the oath of the office to the two judges at the SC auditorium at 10 am on July 14.

The Centre had on Wednesday cleared the appointment of Justice Bhuyan and Justice Bhatti on the basis of the recommendations of the Supreme Court Collegium made on July 5.

Before the elevation, Justice Bhuyan was Chief Justice of Telangana High Court and Justice Bhatti was the Chief Justice of Kerala High Court.

Justice Bhuyan hailed from the Gauhati High Court while Justice Bhatti from the Andhra Pradesh High Court.