Two new Supreme Court judges sworn in

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Monday administered the oath of office to two new judges of the Supreme Court, taking the number of judges in the apex court to its full sanctioned strength of 34.

Justices Rajesh Bindal and Aravind Kumar were administered oath during a swearing-in ceremony held in the Supreme Court premises.

With the appointment of two judges, the total number of judges in the apex court has risen to 34.

Before being elevated as judges of the apex court, Justice Bindal was the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court while Justice Kumar was the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court.

Their names were recommended for elevation as apex court judges by the Supreme Court Collegium on January 31.