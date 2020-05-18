Two out of Goa's 35 active COVID-19 cases from Karnataka; 33 from Maharashtra: Pramod Sawant

Two out of the 35 persons currently in quarantine in Goa, after being detected positive for COVID-19 are from Karnataka, while 33 have come to the coastal state from Maharashtra, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.

Sawant also said, that not a single person who has been detected positive for COVID-19 in Goa since April 3 and also ruled out community transmission in the state, even as the state's COVID-19 count shot to 35 in a matter of five days.

"As of now Goa has 35 positive cases all of which are imported. 33 cases are from Maharashtra. Two cases are from Karnataka," Sawant told reporters on Monday.

The Chief Minister also said that in almost all the instances, the now-quarantined persons were tested postive either at the state's road borders or as soon as they were tested after alighting from inter-state trains in the state.