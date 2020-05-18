Two out of Goa's 35 COVID-19 cases from K'taka: CM

Two out of Goa's 35 active COVID-19 cases from Karnataka; 33 from Maharashtra: Pramod Sawant

DHNS
DHNS, Panaji,
  • May 18 2020, 21:13 ist
  • updated: May 18 2020, 21:16 ist
PTI/File photo

Two out of the 35 persons currently in quarantine in Goa, after being detected positive for COVID-19 are from Karnataka, while 33 have come to the coastal state from Maharashtra, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.

Sawant also said, that not a single person who has been detected positive for COVID-19 in Goa since April 3 and also ruled out community transmission in the state, even as the state's COVID-19 count shot to 35 in a matter of five days.

"As of now Goa has 35 positive cases all of which are imported. 33 cases are from Maharashtra. Two cases are from Karnataka," Sawant told reporters on Monday.

The Chief Minister also said that in almost all the instances, the now-quarantined persons were tested postive either at the state's road borders or as soon as they were tested after alighting from inter-state trains in the state.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Goa
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Pramod Sawant
Karnataka
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

A peek into WHO's role in the coronavirus pandemic

A peek into WHO's role in the coronavirus pandemic

Talent that didn’t receive serious attention

Talent that didn’t receive serious attention

Delhi Police tuns to pranks on lockdown violators

Delhi Police tuns to pranks on lockdown violators

Lack of clarity on curbs leads to confusion on lockdown

Lack of clarity on curbs leads to confusion on lockdown

Eight-year-old raises Rs 45,000, donates PPE kits

Eight-year-old raises Rs 45,000, donates PPE kits

 