Two persons die after consuming spurious liquor in Kanpur

Two persons died after consuming spurious liquor in Mawai Bachchan village in Sajeti area of the city, police said on Sunday.

Sajeti's Station House Officer (SHO) Mukesh Solanki said six others, including village head Randheer Yadav, who had also consumed spurious liquor were being treated at the Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Ankit Sachan (32), a health worker, and Anoop Sachan (30), a truck driver.

Solanki said prima facie it appears that the victims had consumed the spurious liquor on Saturday night and then started developing complications.

"We are trying to find out from where Anoop had purchased spurious liquor during the lockdown period," he added.

District Magistrate Dr Brahmdeo Ram Tiwari and Senior Superintendent of Police Anant Deo Tiwari visited LLR hospital to take stock of their health and investigate the matter.