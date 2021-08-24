Two Special Courts to try cases against MPs, MLAs in Karnataka manned by one Judge, SC told

The Supreme Court was on Tuesday told though two Special Courts have been set up to try cases against MPs/MLAs in Karnataka, however, both the court are presided over by one judicial officer.

"Both the Special Courts are at the stage of sessions level. Both appear to be presided over by the same judicial officer B Jayantha Kumar before whom a total number of 155 cases are pending," a status report filed by senior advocate Vijay Hansaria along with advocate Sneha Kalita stated.

It asked the top court to direct the Karnataka High Court on the administrative side to post another judicial officer to preside over the second Special Court constituted at the Sessions level.

The report further pointed out a new court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate though established by the government order of April 9, but no judicial officer has been appointed granting the power to try Magistrate triable cases.

"The High Court and the State Government may be directed to complete the process within a period of two weeks," it submitted.

The report stated that 82 cases are pending as on August 12, 2021 before Special Court I, out of which 45 are Sessions triable and 37 are Magistrate triable.

Before the Special Court II, 73 cases are pending as on August 12, 2021, out of which 15 are Sessions triable and 58 are Magistrate triable.

The report was filed in a 2016 petition by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay for expediting criminal trials against sitting and former MPs/MLAs.

