Two SRPF jawans among 10 test COVID-19 positive in Amravati

Ten more persons, including two SRPF jawans, tested positive for coronavirus in Amravati district of Maharashtra, taking the count here to 348 on Monday, officials said.

According to an official release, the new COVID-19 patients also included two women and a married couple.

Two State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) jawans, both aged 35, have tested positive for the viral infection, the release said.

One of the new patients, a 52-years-old woman from Sabanpura locality, who was admitted to a private hospital here, was shifted to a COVID-19 hospital after testing positive, it said.

With the new cases, the district's coronavirus count has gone up to 348, including 17 deaths. Also, 250 patients have recovered from the disease so far, said the release.