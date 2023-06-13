Two teens drown while bathing in river in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda

Two teenager boys drowned while bathing in a river in this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday, police said.
Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj Prajapati said Amit Singh (18) and Abhay Tiwari (17), residents of Bhaduva Tarhar village here, had gone to the riverbank along with their buffaloes.
After leaving the buffaloes to graze, the duo entered the river for bathing and drowned when they slipped into deep water, Prajapati said.
Local residents rescued the youths from the river and took them to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead, the ASP said.
Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.
