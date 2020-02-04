Two under quarantine for coronavirus go missing in Kozhikode

Even as no fresh coronavirus infections were reported in Kerala till Tuesday evening, two persons under home quarantine were suspected to have left the country.

According to health department sources, two persons among those under home quarantine in Kozhikode district in Kerala were reported missing. They were suspected to have left to a Gulf country from here. Efforts were being made to trace them and legal actions might be initiated for defying the health department's directive, especially when corona was declared as a state disaster.

Meanwhile, the state health department initiated counselling services for those in isolation wards in hospitals and under home quarantine as well as for their relatives. The condition of the three tested positives for coronavirus was reported stable.