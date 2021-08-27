Two Uttarakhand officials suspended for involvement in Kumbh Mela fake testing scam

2 officials suspended in Kumbh Mela fake testing scam

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Aug 27 2021, 16:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2021, 17:08 ist
Hindu devotees take a holy dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at Kumbh Mela. Credit: Reuters file photo

Two officials in Uttarakhand have been suspended for their alleged involvement in the fake Covid-19 testing scam during the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.

Then Mela officer (medical and health) Dr Arjun Singh Sengar and then officer-in-charge (medical and health) Dr N K Tyagi were suspended on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's orders Thursday night.

The action is based on the recommendation of a probe committee set up by the Haridwar District Magistrate to look into the fake testing scam.

"Corruption and carelessness at any level will not be tolerated. Stern action will be taken against anyone who is found guilty in connection with the scam," Dhami said.

The probe panel found the officials to have been hand in glove with the companies involved in carrying out the fake rapid antigen tests during the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.

It had recommended disciplinary action against them for being reckless and causing financial losses to the state.

The probe committee headed by the Chief Development Officer of Haridwar had submitted its report to the government on August 16.

Meanwhile, Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Senthil Avoodai Krishna Raj S has been asked to take appropriate legal action against the companies involved in the fake testing scam through the SIT probing it.

