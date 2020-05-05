Two vegetable agents test COVID-19 positive in UP's Shamli district; market sealed

Two vegetable market agents tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, which was declared an orange zone after all 18 active cases recovered till last week, officials said.

Follow DH's coverage on the coronavirus pandemic

Reports of 102 samples were received from Meerut on Monday night and out of these two were found COVID-19 positive, Shamli District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur told reporters.

Following the two fresh cases, the Shamli vegetable wholesale market (mandi) was sealed. The two patients have been admitted to the COVID-19 hospital in Jhinjhana, officials said.

It has been decided that the market will be closed for one week, the mandi’s president Rajendra Singhal said.