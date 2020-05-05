Two vegetable agents test COVID-19 positive in Shamli

Two vegetable agents test COVID-19 positive in UP's Shamli district; market sealed

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • May 05 2020, 19:11 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 19:16 ist
Representative image/iStock

Two vegetable market agents tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, which was declared an orange zone after all 18 active cases recovered till last week, officials said.

Follow DH's coverage on the coronavirus pandemic

Reports of 102 samples were received from Meerut on Monday night and out of these two were found COVID-19 positive, Shamli District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur told reporters.

Following the two fresh cases, the Shamli vegetable wholesale market (mandi) was sealed. The two patients have been admitted to the COVID-19 hospital in Jhinjhana, officials said.

It has been decided that the market will be closed for one week, the mandi’s president Rajendra Singhal said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

'Promising' coronavirus-fighting antibody found: Study

'Promising' coronavirus-fighting antibody found: Study

Air India to operate 64 repatriation flights: Puri

Air India to operate 64 repatriation flights: Puri

Nadal: 'I see 2020 as practically lost' for tennis

Nadal: 'I see 2020 as practically lost' for tennis

Trying to rush home, 8 migrant workers die in accident

Trying to rush home, 8 migrant workers die in accident

Bois Locker Room: Content removed, says Instagram

Bois Locker Room: Content removed, says Instagram

 