Two villagers allegedly shot dead by Maoists in MP

Two villagers were allegedly shot dead by a group of Maoists on suspicion of being police informers in Madhya Pradesh, the police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Malikhedi village in Balaghat district on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Santosh (48) and Jagdish Yadav (45). The police said that it is yet to be ascertained as to how many ultras were involved in the killing of the two villagers.

According to the police, the extremists also left behind pamphlets warning the villagers of similar consequences if found working as police informers. The pamphlets mentioned the name of the Khatiya Morcha Area Committee of the Maoists.

Terming the incident as a cowardly act, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for each the victims along with a government job for their next of kin.

"It is a cowardly act by the Maoists, which we as citizens of Madhya Pradesh condemn. We are with the family members of the deceased. Our campaign against the Maoists will continue with more vigour," Chouhan said.

