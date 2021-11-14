Two villagers allegedly shot dead by Maoists in MP

Two villagers allegedly shot dead by Maoists in MP

The incident took place at Malikhedi village in Balaghat district on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday

IANS
IANS,
  • Nov 14 2021, 00:37 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2021, 00:37 ist
The deceased have been identified as Santosh (48) and Jagdish Yadav (45). Credit: iStock Images

Two villagers were allegedly shot dead by a group of Maoists on suspicion of being police informers in Madhya Pradesh, the police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Malikhedi village in Balaghat district on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Santosh (48) and Jagdish Yadav (45). The police said that it is yet to be ascertained as to how many ultras were involved in the killing of the two villagers.

According to the police, the extremists also left behind pamphlets warning the villagers of similar consequences if found working as police informers. The pamphlets mentioned the name of the Khatiya Morcha Area Committee of the Maoists.

Terming the incident as a cowardly act, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for each the victims along with a government job for their next of kin.

"It is a cowardly act by the Maoists, which we as citizens of Madhya Pradesh condemn. We are with the family members of the deceased. Our campaign against the Maoists will continue with more vigour," Chouhan said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Madhya Pradesh
Maoists
Shooting
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

India's best sports talents honoured at National awards

India's best sports talents honoured at National awards

Delhi, Mumbai among world's top 10 polluted cities

Delhi, Mumbai among world's top 10 polluted cities

'Jai Bhim' overtakes 'The Shawshank Redemption' on IMDb

'Jai Bhim' overtakes 'The Shawshank Redemption' on IMDb

What's next for Britney? Clues are in her own words

What's next for Britney? Clues are in her own words

DH Toon | Kangana Ranaut 'PM material'?

DH Toon | Kangana Ranaut 'PM material'?

Climate change is making Amazon birds smaller

Climate change is making Amazon birds smaller

 