Cong's Tytler summoned by CBI over 1984 riots case

Tytler summoned by CBI for recording voice sample in 1984 riots case

The agency has found fresh evidence in the 39-years old riots case making it necessary to have the voice sample of Tytler

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 11 2023, 14:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2023, 14:14 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The CBI on Tuesday summoned Congress leader Jagdish Tytler for recording his voice sample in connection with a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case in the city's Pul Bangash area, officials said. 

Tytler arrived at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory where further proceedings are underway, they said. 

The agency has found fresh evidence in the 39-years old riots case making it necessary to have the voice sample of Tytler, they said.

Three people were allegedly killed in the riots in Pul Bangash area.

The assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh body guards in 1984 led to violent attacks on the Sikh community in the country.

