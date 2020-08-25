U’khand: BJP seeks apology as Cong MLA ‘abuses’ CM in viral video, 'threatens' official

The Uttarakhand BJP Tuesday demanded an apology from the Congress alleging that its Jaspur MLA "abused" Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and "threatened” an official over a colony being sealed following the detection of a coronavirus case.

The sharp reaction from the BJP came after a video surfaced online which purportedly shows Congress MLA Adesh Chauhan “abusing” the chief minister.

The MLA was not happy allegedly over a colony in Jaspur in Udham Singh Nagar district being sealed after a resident was diagnosed with Covid-19.

The MLA arrived after he came to know that the residents of a particular lane of the colony were complaining that it had been sealed wrongly and were protesting.

The MLA entered into an argument with officials and in the heat of the moment allegedly “abused” the CM and threatened an official.

Someone recorded a video of the incident which went viral.

"The BJP strongly condemns the incident. The Jaspur MLA abused the CM, threatened an officer and tried to create hurdles in the ongoing battle against the pandemic," state BJP vice president Devendra Bhasin said in a statement.

“We expect an apology from the Congress over the conduct of its legislator,” he said.

"The Congress is digging its own grave through such actions," Bhasin said.