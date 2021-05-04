UAE extends suspension of entry for travellers from India

The United Arab Emirates has extended a ban on entry from travellers coming from India, the foreign ministry in Abu Dhabi said in a statement on its website Tuesday, to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
The statement did not specify a date to lift the suspension, which was first announced on April 22.
"Flights between the two countries will continue to allow the transport of passengers from the UAE to India," it said.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
100 million-year-old dinosaur bones found in Meghalaya
Covid-19: Demand for firewood shoots up in Bengaluru
DH Toon | 'Save our lives before you vanish again'
Golden Globes floats reforms to address diversity
Transgender soccer referee makes Israeli sports history
Curbs easing in US, Europe amid disaster in India