UAE President hosts full vegetarian banquet for PM Narendra Modi

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan on Saturday served a full vegetarian meal at the banquet he hosted in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The banquet, at the Qasr-al-Watan presidential palace here, began with harees (wheat) and dates salad served with local organic vegetables and followed by grilled vegetables in masala sauce as starters.

Also Read: PM Modi assures India's full support for UAE's COP-28 presidency

The dignitaries were served black lentils and local harees (wheat) along with cauliflower and carrot tandoori for the main course.

A selection of local seasonal fruits was served for desserts.

A full vegetarian menu for PM Modi at lunch hosted by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/MHX0JwVPv4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 15, 2023

“All meals are vegetarian and prepared with vegetable oils, and contain no dairy or egg products,” read a note on the menu card for the banquet.

The Prime Minister is in Abu Dhabi for a day-long visit at the invitation of the UAE President.