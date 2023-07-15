UAE President hosts full vegetarian banquet for PM Narendra Modi

Lentils to fruits: UAE serves up veg spread for Modi

The dignitaries were served black lentils and local harees (wheat) along with cauliflower and carrot tandoori for the main course.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan. Credit: Reuters Photo

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan on Saturday served a full vegetarian meal at the banquet he hosted in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The banquet, at the Qasr-al-Watan presidential palace here, began with harees (wheat) and dates salad served with local organic vegetables and followed by grilled vegetables in masala sauce as starters.

The dignitaries were served black lentils and local harees (wheat) along with cauliflower and carrot tandoori for the main course.

A selection of local seasonal fruits was served for desserts.

“All meals are vegetarian and prepared with vegetable oils, and contain no dairy or egg products,” read a note on the menu card for the banquet.

The Prime Minister is in Abu Dhabi for a day-long visit at the invitation of the UAE President.

