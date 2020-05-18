Uddhav asks locals to join Maharashtra's build up story

Uddhav asks locals to join Maharashtra's build up story

  May 18 2020
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday appealed to the "locals" to come forward and help in the progress and development of the state post the COVID-19 crisis.

Thackeray's statement assumes significance in wake of migrants leaving to their home states because of COVID-19 and the lockdown.

“Around 50,000 manufacturing industries have already started in the state with 20,000 more expected to resume operations soon in the Green Zones. Wherever there is a shortage of labour, I call upon the locals to step ahead and help them to make the state self-sufficient,” Thackeray said.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week exhorted the country to embrace ‘atmanirbhar’ in the post-Corona world.
 

