Uddhav, Nitish speak out for first time on Sushant Singh Rajput

Amid a much-publicised tussle on the investigations into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the chief ministers of the two states of Maharashtra and Bihar spoke out for the first time on Saturday even as the actor’s family sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti said that justice must prevail in the case.

“I am the sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request an urgent scan of the whole case. We believe in India’s judicial system and expect justice at any cost,” she tweeted requesting Modi to look into the issue.

“Somehow my heart says that you stand with and for the family. We are from a very simple family. My brother had no Godfather when he was in Bollywood nor do we have anyone now. My request to you is to immediately look into this case and make sure that everything is handled in a sanitized way and no evidence are tampered with. Expecting justice to prevail,” she said.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed that the case should not be used to create a friction between the two states.

However, he said if anyone has any proof they must bring it to the Mumbai police."If anyone has any proof about the case they can bring it to us and we will interrogate and punish the guilty. However, please don't use this case as an excuse to create frictions between the two states of Bihar and Maharashtra, he said.

Thackeray also urged his predecessor and leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis not to target the Mumbai police.

"Fadnavis should understand that it is the same police whom he has worked within the last five years. It is the same police that has given so many sacrifices during the fight with Covid-19. I would like to condemn those who are raising questions over the efficiency of the police," Thackeray said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said that the state government is willing to order a probe by the CBI into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death if his family requests the state to do so.

Sushant Singh Rajput's father Krishna Kumar Singh had filed a cheating case against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in a 6-page long FIR filed in Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna.

In a related development, actor and TV presenter Shekhar Suman said that it was not a suicide but murder – and hence a CBI probe is a must.

“It is very very evident Sushant was killed. And killed brutally. A lot of evidence is cropping up. A lot of big names behind it so it seems. For all you know Rhea is but just a small-time player in this. Or maybe she is too clever…. Hanging is just a theory they have spun. Show me a single photo of him hanging. There isn't one because he was never hanged. He was just strangulated to death on the bed with his dog's leash and left there that's why the ligature mark is a perfect 'O',” he said.