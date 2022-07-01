Uddhav takes dig at Shinde, says 'so-called Shiv Sainik is CM'

Uddhav slams Shinde, says 'so-called Shiv Sainik is CM'

The Eknath Shinde-led rebel group of the party has been alleging that the “party leadership” has compromised with the ideals of Hindutva

Mrityunjay Bose
  • Jul 01 2022, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2022, 15:58 ist

Hours after he was ousted as Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray took a dig at his successor Eknath Shinde saying that a so-called Shiv Sainik is the Chief Minister. 

"The BJP made so-called Shiv Sainik a Chief Minister,” Thackeray said during a brief media interaction at the Shiv Sena Bhavan - in what was his first comments as a former CM. 

The Shiv Sena President maintained that the BJP had gone back on its promise of rotational CM’s post with the two saffron parties sharing the chair for two-and-a-half-year each. 

Also Read | Why did BJP refuse to give CM post to Shiv Sena in 2019, wonders Uddhav Thackeray

“About what happened yesterday, I had told (then BJP President and now Home Minister) Amit Shah earlier as well that there should be a Shiv Sena CM for two-and-a-half-years and a BJP CM for two-and-a-half-years…had this been the case, there should not have been a Maha Vikas Aghadi,” he said. 

The Eknath Shinde-led rebel group of the party has been alleging that the “party leadership” has compromised with the ideals of Hindutva and made an alliance with the “ideologically opposite” NCP-Congress. Besides, they feel that the NCP-Congress were getting benefitted at the cost of Shiv Sena.

Check out DH's latest videos

Maharashtra
India News
Eknath Shinde
Indian Politics
Uddhav Thackeray

