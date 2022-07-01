Uddhav takes dig at Shinde, says 'so-called Shiv Sainik is CM'

Hours after he was ousted as Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray took a dig at his successor Eknath Shinde saying that a so-called Shiv Sainik is the Chief Minister.

"The BJP made so-called Shiv Sainik a Chief Minister,” Thackeray said during a brief media interaction at the Shiv Sena Bhavan - in what was his first comments as a former CM.

The Shiv Sena President maintained that the BJP had gone back on its promise of rotational CM’s post with the two saffron parties sharing the chair for two-and-a-half-year each.

“About what happened yesterday, I had told (then BJP President and now Home Minister) Amit Shah earlier as well that there should be a Shiv Sena CM for two-and-a-half-years and a BJP CM for two-and-a-half-years…had this been the case, there should not have been a Maha Vikas Aghadi,” he said.

The Eknath Shinde-led rebel group of the party has been alleging that the “party leadership” has compromised with the ideals of Hindutva and made an alliance with the “ideologically opposite” NCP-Congress. Besides, they feel that the NCP-Congress were getting benefitted at the cost of Shiv Sena.