Uddhav Thackeray file papers for MLC seat

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • May 11 2020, 18:40 ist
  • updated: May 11 2020, 18:40 ist

Accompanied by his family members and close aides, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday filed his nomination papers for the elections to Maharashtra Legislative Council.

There are nine seats and an equal number of contestants,  hence the elections would be unopposed.

The scrutiny of papers would take place on Tuesday - after which declaration of the name of the winners remains a formality.

When Uddhav visited Vidhan Bhavan, he was accompanied by wife Rashmi,  sons Aditya,  who is a minister, and Tejas,  a naturalist,  was also present.

Top aides Subhash Desai and Eknath Shinde,  both ministers,  Anil Desai, and Milind Narvekar was also present.

Other Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders - deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and state NCP president and water resources minister Jayant Patil, state Congress president and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat and public works minister Ashok Chavan were present.

Other MVA candidates - Dr. Neelam Gorhe of Shiv Sena,  Rajesh Rathod of Congress, Shashikant Shinde, and  Amol Mitkari, both from NCP also filed papers on  Monday.

Last week, the BJP has fielded four candidates Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil, Praveen  Datke, Gopichand Padalkar and  Dr. Ajit Gopchhede,  filed their nomination papers.

