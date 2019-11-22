Uddhav Thackeray to be next Maharashtra CM

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is set to take over as the new chief minister of Maharashtra.

At the crucial meeting of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, there was unanimity over the name of 59-year-old Uddhav, the son of a legendary charismatic leader and orator Bal Thackeray, who fought for Marathi-manoos and the larger cause of Hindutva.

"There is a unanimity among ourselves that Uddhav Thackeray should lead the new government," said NCP founder-president Sharad Pawar, who presided over the meeting.

When asked whether Uddhav would be the next CM, Pawar said: "maine aapko bataya na ek bar (I did tell you once)".

The finer details of the government would be announced on Saturday at a news conference.

When asked about the same, Uddhav, who was accompanied by his son Aditya and close aide Sanjay Raut, said: "When everything is decided we will share the details together."

Meanwhile, governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who was supposed to go to New Delhi for the Governors' Conference, has decided to stay back in Mumbai in view of the emerging political situation.

The Congress and NCP have kept the letters of support and signatures of MLAs ready for the Shiv Sena to formally stake a claim.

Formal and informal meetings are scheduled in Mumbai overnight and on Saturday morning for completing the final draft of the common minimum programme, which was one of the big challenges as Shiv Sena and the Congress-NCP had been on diametrically-opposite sides of the political spectrum.

Shiv Sena ended over 30-year-old ties with the BJP and came out of the NDA fold fighting with its ally over the post of CM.

This is for the first time that any member of the Thackeray family will assume any post of power. Otherwise, in the past, the Thackerays had controlled governments through what is known politically as "remote control".