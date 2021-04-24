Lockdown working? Mumbai sees drop in new Covid cases 

Uddhav's lockdown working? Mumbai sees sudden drop in daily Covid-19 cases

In the last 24 hours, 67,160 cases and 676 deaths were reported in Maharashtra

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS , Mumbai,
  • Apr 24 2021, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2021, 09:21 ist
A health worker takes a swab of residents to check Covid 19, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

There has been a sudden drop in Covid-19 cases in the financial capital Mumbai even as cases in Maharashtra posted 67,000-plus daily cases on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, 67,160 cases and 676 deaths were reported in Maharashtra, according to the Public Health Department.

In Mumbai, 5,867 cases and 71 deaths were reported, according to BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation.

During the week, Mumbai has reported 7,000-plus cases on an average daily.

Also read: Karnataka mulls lockdown-like curbs on all days of the week

Maharashtra has been reporting 65,000-plus cases daily if one takes the week's average.

During the day, 63,818 patients were discharged taking the total cured patients to 34,68,610.

The recovery rate is around 82.02 per cent, state Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajesh Tope said.

