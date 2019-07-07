UGC asks varsities to hold discussions on NEP

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all universities and colleges to organise “a series of discussions” in their campuses on the draft of national education policy and share the outcomes with the government.

The higher education regulator has also asked them to ensure “widespread dissemination” of the outcomes of the discussion on the draft education policy recommendations through different media platforms.

This comes after Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank called for “active participation and contribution” of all higher education institutions in the final making of the national education policy.

“Indulgence of academic fraternity in insightful discussions and highlighting major recommendations for evoking widespread attention and awareness through various modes on the proposed reforms is solicited,” UGC chairman D P Singh noted in a letter to all university vice-chancellors and heads of other institutions, urging them to organise discussions on the draft policy.

The commission has called for an Action Taken Report (ATR) on its advisory from all university vice-chancellors and heads of other higher education institutions latest by July 22.

Acceding to demands from various quarters, the HRD ministry has extended the deadline for submission of comments and feedback by the stakeholders on the draft national education policy up from June 31 to July 31.

A meeting of the state education ministers, which was scheduled to be held in the last week of June, was also postponed. This, according to sources, will now be held after the conclusion of the Budget session of Parliament later this month.