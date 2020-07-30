UGC defends July 6 guidelines for final exams

UGC defends in Supreme Court July 6 guidelines for final exams

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 30 2020, 18:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2020, 18:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

The UGC has told the Supreme Court that the decision of some state governments including of Maharashtra and Delhi to cancel the final year examinations was contrary to its guidelines and would affect standard of higher education. This would also cause encroachment upon the legislative field reserved for it.

The higher education regulator defended its July 6 guidelines for the varsities to complete final exams by September 30.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus here

The UGC's guidelines "adequately account for the evolving situation of the Covid-19 pandemic because they provide sufficient time till September 30 to conduct final year examinations after following the protocols and procedures."

Secondly, it claimed the guidelines provided enough flexibility to universities and institutions to conduct such examinations online, offline (pen and paper) or blended (online and offline) mode. Further, it provided for an examination through a special chance for students who for whatsoever reasons are unable to appear for the examinations by September 30.

The UGC filed a detailed affidavit in response to a batch of PILs questioning the move to hold the final examinations. The top court will consider the matter on Friday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

UGC
examination
Supreme Court
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Study finds dangerous mercury levels in Amazon fish

Study finds dangerous mercury levels in Amazon fish

Thirty years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait

Thirty years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait

Pajamas anyone? Emmy awards show to go virtual

Pajamas anyone? Emmy awards show to go virtual

One mystery of Stonehenge's origins solved

One mystery of Stonehenge's origins solved

 