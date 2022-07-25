UGC eases norms for online courses to attract foreign students

Foreign students will now be able to join certain online programmes in India without a passport as an identifier, easing norms for admissions in a bid to attract more international students. The University Grants Commission has amended the open and distance learning course regulations to allow more international students to Indian online programmes.

Earlier this week, the education body made an amendment to the UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Second Amendment Regulations, 2022, and it was notified in the Gazette on July 18. The objective, a release from the UGC said, is to ‘ease enrolment process and increase admissions’ of international learners into online programmes driven by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Professor M Jagadesh Kumar, chairman of the UGC said that the amendment changes the requirement of passport as a compulsory identifier for international students; now ‘any national identity with photograph’ from the student’s country of residence will be allowed for the purpose of admissions through MEA in online programmes recognised by the UGC. “This amendment is expected to improve the number of enrolments of international learners in online programmes through projects of the Ministry of External Affairs,” Kumar said.

Kumar also added that for international students who are not taking admission through the MEA in online courses recognised or affiliated to the UGC, the passport will continue to be the identifier.

The amendment was brought about after the MEA requested the UGC to consider any form of national identity with a photograph for admission purposes in Indian universities under the tele-education project called e-VidyaBharati. For students from developing nations, a passport is not always accessible.

MEA observed that many applications were being rejected due to either submission of expired passports or because prospective students were not able to submit passports.

Currently, the MEA is offering scholarships to African students under the e-VidyaBharati project, and aims to offer at least 15,000 scholarships to African students over a period of 5 years. Online programmes and courses recognised and affiliated by the UGC are offered on the e-VidyaBharati Portal and the students are admitted through MEA.