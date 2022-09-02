UGC finalising guidelines for 'multidisciplinary' higher educational institutions

Six months after it issued the draft guidelines for making higher educational institutions multidisciplinary, the University Grants Commission is set to finalise those guidelines on Friday, DH has learnt.

The draft guidelines identify institutions as either of the three — research-intensive universities, teaching-intensive universities and degree-awarding multi-disciplinary autonomous colleges. The guidelines also allows for credit mobility between institutions, and paves the way for single-stream institutions and multidisciplinary institutions with poor enrollment into cluster colleges.

The changes, in line with the National Education Policy 2020, will come into effect once the guidelines are published. As per the policy, all higher educational institutes will have to become multidisciplinary by 2023. Universities will need to have a minimum of 3,000 students, and institutes can become multidisciplinary “either alone or through collaboration with nearby institutions in the form of clusters or by becoming a constituent part of a university”, the guidelines state.

Partnering institutes that intend to form a cluster will need physical proximity to ensure student and faculty mobility.

Students can also move between colleges, earning one degree in one institute and second in another.