UGC India's official Twitter account hacked

UGC India's official Twitter account hacked

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 10 2022, 04:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2022, 04:50 ist

University Grants Commission India's official Twitter account was hacked on Sunday.

More to follow

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

University Grants Commission
India News
Twitter

Related videos

What's Brewing

Morrison cooks khichdi to celebrate Ind-Aus trade deal

Morrison cooks khichdi to celebrate Ind-Aus trade deal

Dipika clinches mixed, women's doubles squash titles

Dipika clinches mixed, women's doubles squash titles

Hindi imposition unacceptable: AIADMK on Shah's remark

Hindi imposition unacceptable: AIADMK on Shah's remark

Indians are 'khuddar quam', no superpower can dictate terms to them: Pak PM Imran Khan

Indians are 'khuddar quam', no superpower can dictate terms to them: Pak PM Imran Khan

A pitcher of holy water fetches Rs 1.3L in Bhubaneswar

A pitcher of holy water fetches Rs 1.3L in Bhubaneswar

Five ways to style a white shirt

Five ways to style a white shirt

How shops use psychology to influence your purchases

How shops use psychology to influence your purchases

Air pollution led to 1,00,000 premature deaths in India

Air pollution led to 1,00,000 premature deaths in India

 