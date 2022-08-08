UGC-NET phase 2 deferred, to be held between Sept 20-30

UGC-NET phase 2 postponed, to be held between September 20 and 30

It was earlier scheduled to be conducted between August 12 and 14

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 08 2022, 19:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 20:03 ist

The second phase of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test has been postponed and will be conducted between September 20 and 30, a top official said on Monday.

It was earlier scheduled to be conducted between August 12 and 14.

"The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the first phase of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) examination on July 9, 11 and 12, 2022 for 33 subjects in 310 examination centres located in 225 cities across the country," UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said.

"Second phase was earlier scheduled to be held on 12, 13 and 14 August 2022. However, now the final phase examination of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) has been scheduled to be conducted between 20 and 30 September 2022, involving 64 subjects," he said. 

