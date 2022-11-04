UGC-NET results to be announced on November 5

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Friday said that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the UGC-NET results tomorrow, November 5.

UGC-NET results will be announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) on 5th November: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar pic.twitter.com/wm9d79QKpZ — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2022

The results will be available on NTA website https://nta.ac.in.

More to follow...