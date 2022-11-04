UGC-NET results to be announced on November 5

UGC-NET results to be announced on November 5

The results will be available on NTA website

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 04 2022, 08:37 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2022, 09:02 ist
UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. Credit: PTI Photo

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Friday said that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the UGC-NET results tomorrow, November 5.

The results will be available on NTA website https://nta.ac.in

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

National Testing Agency
UGC
DH Education
UGC-NET
M Jagadesh Kumar

What's Brewing

Pakistan's history of coups and assassinations

Pakistan's history of coups and assassinations

English rhymes to get Kannada twist in ‘local’ push

English rhymes to get Kannada twist in ‘local’ push

DH Toon | Morbi caused Gujarat poll date delay, says EC

DH Toon | Morbi caused Gujarat poll date delay, says EC

Tonga volcano eruption released highest plume on record

Tonga volcano eruption released highest plume on record

UK murderer admits abusing a total of 101 dead women

UK murderer admits abusing a total of 101 dead women

 