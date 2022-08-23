UGC seeks feedback on hiring professional experts to work as 'professor of practice' faculty at higher ed institutions

Higher education institutions in India will soon be able to hire experts from various professional backgrounds as faculty members. The University Grants Commission (UGC) approved draft guidelines for 'professor of practice' positions under which people with professional experience in their respective fields will be allowed to teach even if they don't meet the mandatory academic qualifications, according to a Times of India report. The draft guidelines will be made public on Tuesday for feedback.

The main objective behind the move is to develop a useful and viable collaboration between educational institutions and professional industries. The UGC aims to enhance the quality of education and skills with the involvement of academicians, scholars, practitioners, policymakers and skilled professionals in teaching, training, research and related services on a regular basis.

The UGC is looking for specialisation in the fields like science and technology, industry, commerce, social research, media, literature, fine art and the civil services. People with at least 15 years of professional experience and working at a senior level will be eligible for the 'professor of practice' category. This option is not available for teachers, currently employed or retired.

The UGC will notify the guidelines by September. These experts will be hired on a contract basis for a fixed period with the maximum tenure being three years. However, the number of 'professor of practice' positions should not exceed 10 per cent of sanctioned posts for an institution of higher education.