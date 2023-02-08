UGC to unveil norms for environment education

The University Grants Commission is going to unveil guidelines and curriculum framework for Environment Education at undergraduate level today, with chapters on sustainable development, biodiversity, and climate change. Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said that the need to have a curriculum for environment studies was highlighted in the National Education Policy.

In all, four credits will be set aside for the course. Kumar said that climate change issues have necessitated the course. “Continuing problems of pollution, loss of forests, solid waste disposal, degradation of the environment, issues like economic productivity and national security, global warming, the depletion of the ozone layer and loss of biodiversity have made everyone aware of environmental issues,” he said. “Out of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), six goals are directly linked to environmental protection and resource conservation.”

Earlier in 2003, the UGC had come out with a core module syllabus for compulsory implementation of Environmental Studies at the undergraduate level as per directives of the Supreme Court of India. Again, in 2017, the UGC framed an unit’s module syllabus for the Ability Enhancement Compulsory Course (AECC-Environmental Studies) under the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS).

“The present document is an outcome of the UGC’s initiative to implement the National Education Policy, 2020 which has emphasised the need to formulate guidelines and curriculum framework for environmental education. The document is expected to cater to students from diverse disciplinary backgrounds and also includes topics to sensitise students about the commitment of the nation towards achieving sustainable development goals,” Kumar said.

The course will also have chapters on the historical context to man-environment interaction, right from the role of humans as hunter-gatherers to the Industrial Revolution to now. The course will have details on the UN’s conference on Human Environment in 1972. Lessons on natural resources, chapters on pollution, the impact of sectoral processes on environment, and the various types of pollution, especially transboundary air pollution, acid rain and smog.

Kumar said that in October last year, Prime Minister Modi launched Mission Life, a “global movement” to safeguard our environment from the impact of climate change. “Environment Education, therefore, needs to include areas such as climate change, pollution, waste management, sanitation, conservation of biological diversity, management of biological resources and biodiversity, forest and wildlife conservation, and sustainable development,” Kumar said.