UGC's new guidelines for HEIs recommend faculty ranking system, regional councils

A faculty ranking system, close liasoning with central ministries for access to grants, and regional councils of educationists, industry representatives, and government representatives are some of the recommendations of the Guidelines for Institutional Development Plan for higher education institutions. The University Grants Commission, in a meeting on Tuesday, passed the guidelines.

Faculty ranking system is part of the indicative list of research and intellectual property infrastructure requirements laid down by the guidelines. The rules state that through university policy, a ranking system based on assessment of research-based academic performance will motivate faculty members. Such a ranking, the rules say, will “generate a winning spirit” among faculty, and faculty members will “constantly strive for excellence” when their annual rankings are announced. “Faculty oversight at every stage can be reduced in such scenarios,” the rules state.

Apart from a smart campus, the rules also recommend a governing council for the implementation of such a development plan. The council, however, will not undertake any direct operational and monitoring activity, but shall provide periodic strategic inputs and guidance to HEIs. Issues on which it can offer its guidance will include national and international policies, market trends, innovation ecosystems, new technology direction etc.

UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar says that the IDP document will provide “clear guidance and direction” to the higher educational institutions. “This will help these institutions align their efforts towards a shared vision, and ensure that everyone is working in sync towards shared goals. It outlines the long-term vision, mission, and objectives and the strategies and actions required to achieve these goals,” Kumar said in a statement.

“By adopting this IDP, HEIs can achieve effective functioning, growth, and sustainability since it provides a roadmap for success, improves resource management, and fosters a culture of accountability and continuous improvement,” he added.

The rules also called for close liaisoning with central ministries and agencies for funding and access to external grants. “More than 20 ministries of the government offer projects and research projects for HEIs,” the rules state, adding that every head of the department must get grants from any source, and that proforma for such grants could be procured from concerned Ministries.