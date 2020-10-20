UIDAI suspends ADG Pankaj Goyal on graft charges

UIDAI suspends ADG Pankaj Goyal on graft charges

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 20 2020, 23:44 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2020, 23:44 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

Aadhaar-issuing body UIDAI on Tuesday suspended Pankaj Goyal, an assistant director general posted at its regional office in Delhi, with immediate effect, pending inquiry into charges of corruption.

"... a case against...Pankaj Goyal...Assistant Director General posted at Regional Office, Delhi of the Unique Identification Authority of India in respect of a criminal offence is under investigation/inquiry," as per an order signed by UIDAI CEO Pankaj Kumar.

The order further said Goyal has been placed under suspension "with immediate effect".

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

UIDAI
Aadhar Card
Delhi

What's Brewing

Trump, Biden 'pooper' figurines steal show in Spain

Trump, Biden 'pooper' figurines steal show in Spain

Drought, hunger drive Nepal farmers to India

Drought, hunger drive Nepal farmers to India

Yazidi Iraqi tradition of arak-making from dates alive

Yazidi Iraqi tradition of arak-making from dates alive

Do presidential debates have any effect on outcomes?

Do presidential debates have any effect on outcomes?

'Some mouthwashes, oral rinses may help reduce Covid'

'Some mouthwashes, oral rinses may help reduce Covid'

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 