UIDAI suspends ADG Pankaj Goyal on graft charges

Aadhaar-issuing body UIDAI on Tuesday suspended Pankaj Goyal, an assistant director general posted at its regional office in Delhi, with immediate effect, pending inquiry into charges of corruption.
"... a case against...Pankaj Goyal...Assistant Director General posted at Regional Office, Delhi of the Unique Identification Authority of India in respect of a criminal offence is under investigation/inquiry," as per an order signed by UIDAI CEO Pankaj Kumar.
The order further said Goyal has been placed under suspension "with immediate effect".
Trump, Biden 'pooper' figurines steal show in Spain
Drought, hunger drive Nepal farmers to India
Yazidi Iraqi tradition of arak-making from dates alive
Do presidential debates have any effect on outcomes?
'Some mouthwashes, oral rinses may help reduce Covid'
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now