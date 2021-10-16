UK Carrier Strike Group led by HMS Queen Elizabeth enters Bay of Bengal

The UK’s Carrier Strike Group (CSG) -- scheduled to take part in the most demanding exercise ever between the UK and India, incorporating elements from all three military services --sailed into the Bay of Bengal on Friday.

In its most substantial port visit to date, the strike group, led by HMS Queen Elizabeth, will provide a platform for a wide range of cultural demonstrations and trade and investment initiatives. It is also a demonstration of the UK-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership agreed upon by both Prime Ministers in May 2021.

British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis said that “the Carrier Strike Group’s visit demonstrates the deepening of the UK and India’s defence and security partnership.”

He added: “Prime Ministers Modi and Johnson agreed to work in lockstep for our shared security and prosperity. This visit will boost the cooperation of our armed forces and show the living bridge connecting our people.”

First Sea Lord Admiral Tony Radakin said: “The CSG’s engagement with India showcases the deepening comprehensive strategic partnership. Both the Indian and the Royal navy are blue-water, multi-carrier navies, which places us in a very exclusive club.

"Our growing interactions are a testimony to the shared commitment to rules-based international system, a belief in the values of open trade, and in the importance of the freedom of the high seas -- a right conveyed on all nations.”

Among the vessels in the carrier group is the Dutch frigate HNLMS Evertsen. The Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to India, Nepal and Bhutan, Marten van den Berg described the participation of the Evertsen in the UK Carrier Strike Group as providing the Royal Netherlands Navy with a unique opportunity for the operations and training with allies and partners and to enhance diplomatic, security and economic ties while visiting different countries along the CSG route.

“The Netherlands and India are like-minded partners and are committed to an effective multilateralism. The visit definitely reaffirms support to the rules-based international order and shares the common principles of security, stability and freedom of navigation by both nations,” he said.