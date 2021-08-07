UK moves India to Covid 'amber list': Here are the new travel regulations

India has been moved from the UK government's 'red list' Covid countries to the 'amber list', which will make room for travel relaxations to the country.

The rules come into effect from August 8, according to the UK Transport Secretary.

What are the new regulations to keep in mind for travel to the UK?

A Covid negative report would be mandatory with the test being taken 3 days before the date of travel.

The passenger will be required to undergo a Covid test upon arrival - which would need prior booking.

A passenger locator form has to be filled up.

These rules apply to all passengers, irrespective of vaccination status.

What to do after arrival if you are fully vaccinated?

Take a Covid test upon arrival or before the second day since arriving.

Who does this apply to?

Those vaccinated under either of the UK vaccination programmes within the country/overseas.

Those vaccinated under an approved vaccination programme in Europe/US.

Those who are part of an approved Covid vaccine trial in the UK/US.

Those under the age of 18 years and a resident in the UK , a UK Overseas Territory, the US or one of the specified European countries.

What to do after arrival if not fully vaccinated?

Quarantine for 10 days.

Get tested for Covid on or before day 2 since arrival and on or after day 8.

If in UK for less than 10 days, one would need to quarantine for their entire stay.

If one has been in a 'red list' country during 10 days before their travel they have to follow rules for the red-listed countries.